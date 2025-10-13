Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice

Kantara: Chapter 1 had a super strong second weekend at the Indian box-office. The film dominated all the new releases and was the first choice for the audience across all the languages. Kantara: Chapter 1 performed exceptionally well in Kannada and Telugu languages and it was decent in Hindi. Sasivadane is the only Telugu release in the last weekend and the film failed to impress the audience. Kantara: Chapter 1 maintained strength from A to C centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Teja Sajja’s Mirai have been decent in the limited number of screens across the Telugu states. With no notable releases in all the languages, Kantara: Chapter 1 remained as the first choice for the audience and the film made decent money in its second weekend. With a number of films releasing during the Diwali weekend in all the languages, the theatrical run of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be limited and it will come to an end soon. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and is produced by Hombale Films. Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth are the lead actors in this devotional drama.