Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice

Published on October 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital
image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice

Kantara: Chapter 1 had a super strong second weekend at the Indian box-office. The film dominated all the new releases and was the first choice for the audience across all the languages. Kantara: Chapter 1 performed exceptionally well in Kannada and Telugu languages and it was decent in Hindi. Sasivadane is the only Telugu release in the last weekend and the film failed to impress the audience. Kantara: Chapter 1 maintained strength from A to C centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Teja Sajja’s Mirai have been decent in the limited number of screens across the Telugu states. With no notable releases in all the languages, Kantara: Chapter 1 remained as the first choice for the audience and the film made decent money in its second weekend. With a number of films releasing during the Diwali weekend in all the languages, the theatrical run of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be limited and it will come to an end soon. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and is produced by Hombale Films. Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth are the lead actors in this devotional drama.

Next Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss Previous Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Latest

image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital
image
Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss
image
Weekend Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 is the Only Choice
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is a Goldmine for Mythri

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe in Karur Stampede
image
Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital
image
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event