Rajinikanth too confirms, but suspense on director continues

It all started when reliable sources in Kollywood divulged that two biggest stalwarts of Indian cinema, Superstar Rajinikanth and Universal actor Kamal Haasan, are going to join forces after nearly five decades for a big-ticket project. This news broke internet and created a mass euphoria among moviegoers all over the country because both Rajini and Kamal have stardom beyond South India. While everyone eagerly awaited an official announcement about this crazy combo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj added more fuel to this buzz when he came forward to helm the project if both stars are willing to come forward as speculated.

A few days ago, Kamal Haasan also gave a public statement that he will be collaborating with Rajinikanth for a film very soon. Now, Rajinikanth himself clarified on this buzz. During his brief media interaction earlier today, the Coolie actor formally announced that he will share screen with Kamal Haasan for a mega-budget production of Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant. However, Rajinikanth clarified that the director for this highly anticipated film is yet to be finalized.

With Rajinikanth too giving an approval to the ongoing buzz, the much awaited project is sure going to materialise some time soon once both of them complete their current commitments. But, the suspense on who will helm this dream project remains a question mark. As per reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj is not the one who will direct this combo. He is reportedly not in consideration by the production house due to the disappointing result of Coolie.

There are strong chances for a hotshot director to come on board for this project. Karthik Subbaraj is one of the forerunners to grab this golden opportunity. We have to wait for some more days to find out who will get the once in a life time chance to direct these superstars.