Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth too confirms, but suspense on director continues

Published on September 17, 2025 by snehith

It all started when reliable sources in Kollywood divulged that two biggest stalwarts of Indian cinema, Superstar Rajinikanth and Universal actor Kamal Haasan, are going to join forces after nearly five decades for a big-ticket project. This news broke internet and created a mass euphoria among moviegoers all over the country because both Rajini and Kamal have stardom beyond South India. While everyone eagerly awaited an official announcement about this crazy combo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj added more fuel to this buzz when he came forward to helm the project if both stars are willing to come forward as speculated.

A few days ago, Kamal Haasan also gave a public statement that he will be collaborating with Rajinikanth for a film very soon. Now, Rajinikanth himself clarified on this buzz. During his brief media interaction earlier today, the Coolie actor formally announced that he will share screen with Kamal Haasan for a mega-budget production of Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant. However, Rajinikanth clarified that the director for this highly anticipated film is yet to be finalized.

With Rajinikanth too giving an approval to the ongoing buzz, the much awaited project is sure going to materialise some time soon once both of them complete their current commitments. But, the suspense on who will helm this dream project remains a question mark. As per reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj is not the one who will direct this combo. He is reportedly not in consideration by the production house due to the disappointing result of Coolie.

There are strong chances for a hotshot director to come on board for this project. Karthik Subbaraj is one of the forerunners to grab this golden opportunity. We have to wait for some more days to find out who will get the once in a life time chance to direct these superstars.

