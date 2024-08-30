Ravi Teja says no more Remakes

Mr Bachchan stands as the biggest ever flop in the career of Ravi Teja. Harish Shankar who is known to adapt successful films directed this debacle and People Media Factory produced this prestigious film which happens to be the remake of Hindi film Raid. A successful director has approached Ravi Teja with a remake and it was a straight no from the actor. A producer who paid an advance for Ravi Teja years ago too wanted to remake a film with the actor but Ravi Teja showed no interest. With all the films available for streaming in OTT in all the major Indian languages and with a wide section of audience watching them, it would be good for any actor to stay away from remakes.

Ravi Teja delivered a series of flops after Dhamaka. He has to bounce back with his 75th film for sure. There is a dent for his non-theatrical revenues and there was a decline in the rights because of back-to-back flops. Ravi Teja is on a break after he got injured on the sets of his upcoming film and he is in recovery mode. Ravi Teja is shooting for Bhanu Bhogavarapu’s entertainer that is slated for summer 2025 release. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Sree Leela is the leading lady.