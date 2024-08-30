x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja says no more Remakes

Published on August 30, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance

Ravi Teja says no more Remakes

Mr Bachchan stands as the biggest ever flop in the career of Ravi Teja. Harish Shankar who is known to adapt successful films directed this debacle and People Media Factory produced this prestigious film which happens to be the remake of Hindi film Raid. A successful director has approached Ravi Teja with a remake and it was a straight no from the actor. A producer who paid an advance for Ravi Teja years ago too wanted to remake a film with the actor but Ravi Teja showed no interest. With all the films available for streaming in OTT in all the major Indian languages and with a wide section of audience watching them, it would be good for any actor to stay away from remakes.

Ravi Teja delivered a series of flops after Dhamaka. He has to bounce back with his 75th film for sure. There is a dent for his non-theatrical revenues and there was a decline in the rights because of back-to-back flops. Ravi Teja is on a break after he got injured on the sets of his upcoming film and he is in recovery mode. Ravi Teja is shooting for Bhanu Bhogavarapu’s entertainer that is slated for summer 2025 release. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Sree Leela is the leading lady.

Next Exclusive: Nithiin and Shalini expecting their first Child Previous Perni Nani labels Naidu a “Master of Betrayal”
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted

Latest

image
Mythri Vs Prasads: No Compromise
image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya with his Cousins
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Review – Allu Arjun’s Powerhouse Performance

Most Read

image
Lookout Notice for YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy
image
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Related Articles

AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes