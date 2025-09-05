x
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy’s strange reason for keeping this portfolio

Published on September 5, 2025 by snehith

Revanth Reddy’s strange reason for keeping this portfolio

revanth reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came up with a strange reason for keeping the portfolio of ‘Department of Education’ along with other key cabinet ministries like MAUD, GAD and Law and Order under his own name after coming to power in 2023. During his speech earlier today in an event at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad, Revanth stated that he retained the crucial Education Ministry portfolio with him despite opposition from many of his well wishers who warned him of the ensuing controversies with his decision.

Revanth Reddy said he took the bold step to keep the portfolio with him unlike other CMs who usually retain other key ministries like Home, Finance or Irrigation. Revanth revealed that education department is a very vital for any government which is why he is personally monitoring it. He also hit out at those who have demanding to allot the education ministry to some others and asserted that he would like to bring many changes to the education policy in the state and clear all pending issues.

Revanth vowed to bring about a new policy which facilitates the students of Telangana to catch up with the education standards worldwide. He took the example of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who held three terms as Delhi Chief Minister. Revanth opined that Kejriwal won three times just because of the inspiring changes he brought to the field of education. He admitted that he also wants to become Chief Minister of Telangana for another two terms just like Kejriwal by bringing similar changes to the education policy.

Revanth Reddy promised to transform the education institutes across the state and took credit for solving the problems of teaching staff after coming to power. He hailed their collective efforts for demanding a separate state in the name of Telangana. He stated that his government has been releasing 130 Crores every year under corporate social responsibility scheme for taking up cleanliness activities all over the state.

