Robinhood Seals Ideal Runtime

Nithiin’s heist comedy Robinhood is all set for its release in just three days, on March 28th. In the meantime, the film has completed all required formalities, including receiving its censor certification.

The movie has been granted a U/A certificate and boasts an ideal runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes, including commercial ads and title credits.

The core plot and conflict of Robinhood were unveiled in its theatrical trailer, which has garnered a positive response.

Nithiin captivates with his portrayal of a shrewd, goal-oriented schemer and robber. Sreeleela dazzles in her role as a wealthy young woman, while Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore bring plenty of comedic moments to the screen.

The first half of the movie promises to be thoroughly entertaining, with an intriguing twist at the interval. The second half, however, takes a more emotional turn, providing depth beyond the comedy.

A surprise element revolves around David Warner’s character, and the climax is expected to be a standout moment, with Nithiin’s performance sure to astonish the audience.

Director Venky Kudumula, known for his unique sense of humor and storytelling, has worked his magic with an engaging and witty screenplay.

The film’s music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has already become a hit, with three songs, especially the special number Adhi Dha Surprisu featuring Ketika Sharma, dominating the charts.

Produced lavishly by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood promises non-stop entertainment, packed with thrills, adventure, and drama from start to finish.

The final verdict will come in just three days, when the audience finally gets to experience it for themselves.