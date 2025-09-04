x
Special security to Pithapuram Varma, What’s up ?

Published on September 4, 2025 by snehith

Special security to Pithapuram Varma, What’s up ?

Former MLA of Pithapuram constituency and TDP leader SVSN Varma played a significant role in ensuring a huge mandate for Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the 2024 assembly elections. Varma extended complete support to Pawan Kalyan to honour TDP’s commitment towards sharing MLAs as part of NDA coalition between alliance partners. Despite backlash from his own supporters, Varma didn’t raise any objection over denial of MLA seat by the high command.

When Varma agreed to sacrifice his seat for Janasena, many believed that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu might have assured him a prominent position or post if NDA comes to power. However, even after 15 months since Chandrababu assumed charge as Chief Minister, Varma has not been elevated to any significant position in the government. Initially, there were speculations that Varma would be inducted into council as MLC under any of the various quotas available. But, no such development took place so far. Moreover, he was not considered for any of the key nominated posts filled by the government.

As suspense over Varma’s future moves continues to make headlines frequently, a fresh development sparked an interesting buzz in the political circles. Reportedly, Varma has been allotted two gunmen as a personal security by the AP government. This sudden move has triggered an intense speculation all over.

In fact, the decision comes after Varma has personally requested the government to provide special security for him. However, reports suggest that the intelligence sources have not recommended the government to provide any such provision to Varma. Usually, the intelligence department will be asked to provide its recommendations before the state government provides special security to political leaders and other high-profile individuals.

In no time, rumours started floating that Varma might be given a notable post very soon and the additional security is presumed to be a precursor to such development. Recently, Varma met Chandrababu Naidu and discussed about the happenings in Pithapuram consistency after the formation of NDA government. In wake of this meeting, allotment of additional security has sparked a discussion all over on what will be the post that will satisfy Varma for all his hard work to the party and the sacrifice for the alliance.

