Spirit: Sandeep Reddy’s Boldness and Wildness

Sandeep Reddy Vanga emerged as a top director with just three films: Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. All his films are realistic with hard-hitting drama and bold content. He is an expert in convincing his lead actors to slip into bold scenes and wild episodes. He is currently directing Spirit and the film has Prabhas playing the lead role. After the narration, Prabhas was convinced and agreed to give his fullest for the film. Though there is objectionable content in his films, Sandeep Reddy has never compromised.

As per the update, Spirit is said to have more bold scenes and sensational content. Apart from a powerful characterization of Prabhas, the actor will be seen in bold scenes in the film. The biggest question is if the Censor Board approves the content or asks the makers to chop them off. For now, Sandeep Reddy is shooting for the bold scenes. Spirit is announced for March 2027 release across the globe. Triptii Dimri is the leading lady and Harshavardan Rameshwar is scoring the music. T Series and Bhadrakali Productions are the producers.