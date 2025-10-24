x
Spirit – Sound Story : Prabhas with One Bad Habit

Published on October 24, 2025

Spirit – Sound Story : Prabhas with One Bad Habit

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has the habit of presenting his heroes as infamous personalities in his stories, is now going to give a similar touch to pan-India superstar Prabhas in the upcoming cop drama ‘Spirit’. While fans of the Baahubali actor are basking in the birthday celebrations today, Sandeep Reddy treated them with a big surprise towards the end of the day.

In a one-of-its-kind dialogue teaser ‘ Sound Story ‘, Sandeep Reddy conveyed to audience what is in store with Spirit. The brief audio conversation between Prakash, who plays a strict jail superintendent, and his subordinate reveals that Prabhas will be seen as a notorious cop who displays his brazen attitude while discharging his duties as an IPS officer.

A ruthless Prakash Raj says Prabhas is an infamous cop who was terminated because of his conduct and behaviour. He expresses no sympathy on Prabhas despite the fact that he was a topper in IPS batch and orders them to treat him in a supercilious manner without any reservations during his term as a remand prisoner.

Towards the end of the audio, Prabhas says he have only one bad habit since his childhood. However, the bad habit is kept under wraps to build anticipation and suspense on the film. Though there is no glimpse, the intensity surrounding the dialogue, the characterization of the lead protagonist and the scintillating score make this narration absolutely riveting and make everyone hanker for more. Without starting the shooting formalities, this is more than what is expected from Sandeep Reddy and enough to generate terrific buzz on the film.

Vivek Oberoi is likely to portray a substantial role in the film. Tripti Dimitri has been roped in as the female lead.

