Home > Movie News

SSMB29 shooting thrills Kenyan govt.

Published on September 3, 2025 by nymisha

SSMB29 shooting thrills Kenyan govt.

India’s most liked director SS Rajamouli is positioning his upcoming film ‘SSMB29’ as a global entertainer. From shooting locations to star-studded casting, the big-budget film is being promoted as an international film. Moreover, major chuck of the filming is being done in the exotic locales of African continent and this has already become a widely discussed topic all over the globe.

It is a known fact that Rajamouli and his core team have been stationed in Kenya for the past couple of weeks to film breathtaking episodes in some of the scenic locations in the renowned Masai Mara and Naivasha territories. The Kenyan government is reportedly thrilled with Rajamouli’s decision to choose their country for this globe-trotting adventure drama.

Rajamouli called on Musalia Mudavadi, the cabinet secretary of Kenya on the last day of shoot in the ongoing schedule. The representative of Kenyan government took to X and shared an update about this meeting. He hailed Rajamouli as a visionary director from India and also a global storyteller. He stated that Rajamouli and his team with 120 Crew members chose Kenya to shoot some key episodes in the beautiful landscapes of the country.

Musalia also revealed that SSMB29 will release across 120 countries with a wider reach of over billion viewers worldwide. He said Kenyan government is proud to have its story and rich legacy shared through the lens of SSMB29.

SSMB29 team will return to India shortly to resume shooting after a break. It stars Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady.

