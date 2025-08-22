Stray Dogs case : Supreme Court modifies its earlier order

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its contentious August 11th order regarding the capturing of stray dogs in National Capital Region New Delhi. The earlier order given by a two member bench empowered the Delhi municipal authorities to pick up all stray dogs and transfer them to separate shelters after sterilization. This order received widespread outrage from pet lovers prompting the apex court to get it reviewed suo motu by a three member bench.

Now, the three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria clarified that the stray dogs must be released back to the same area from where they were picked up, after sterilisation, deworming and immunisation, except those dogs which are infected with rabies, suspected to be infected with rabies or are exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

Besides this, the Court has also ordered restrictions on public feeding of stray dogs and directed the creation of dedicated feeding spaces for this activity. While revising the order, the court expanded the scope of the matter beyond Delhi-NCR and extended it all over the country. All States and UTs were impleaded in this matter henceforth. The Court also said that it will transfer to itself the similar petitions pending in High Courts to the Supreme Court to formulate a national policy on the issue.

The Court reiterated the direction in the August 11 order that no individual or organisation should obstruct the Municipal authorities from picking up the dogs in terms of the ABC rules.