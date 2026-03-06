x
Sukumar Applauds Chay's Commitment To Vrushakarma

Published on March 6, 2026 by nymisha

Sukumar Applauds Chay’s Commitment To Vrushakarma

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming mystical thriller Vrushakarma has already sparked curiosity with its first look, and the freshly released glimpse has further heightened expectations. The video introduced audiences to a visually rich world while hinting at a gripping storyline and unique narrative style.

Director Sukumar, who is backing the project along with Bapineedu, expressed great enthusiasm about the film and the team behind it. He revealed that he was thoroughly impressed when director Karthik Dandu narrated the story for the first time, and that instant conviction led them to come on board as producers.

Sukumar also appreciated Karthik Dandu’s technical command, calling him one of the most talented filmmakers around. He noted that the visuals seen in the glimpse have exceeded what he had imagined while listening to the script.

“I’m so thrilled and extremely positive about this product. Special mention to Naga Chaitanya, who’s been involved from day one- interacting, contributing, fully present throughout, and always helping in every way to make this project shape up so well.”

Confident about the film’s potential, Sukumar said the glimpse left him very optimistic and he believes the audience will find Vrushakarma just as exciting as the team did while bringing it to life.

