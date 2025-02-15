Thandel dominates new Releases

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel entered into its second week and the box-office numbers are decent on Friday. After a strong first weekend, the film witnessed a drop of the numbers on weekdays. Despite new releases, Thandel did well across the Telugu states on its second Friday. Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahmanandam starrer Brahma Anandam released yesterday. Both the films received poor response and so are the opening numbers. Vishwak Sen is badly trolled for the content in Laila and the film showed a decline in the footfalls yesterday.

Brahma Anandam too opened to a poor response even after the team promoted the film well. Brahma Anandam is also expected to end up as a flop. Thandel will have a strong weekend all over and it is expected to dominate the Telugu box-office. Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it featured Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures produced the film.