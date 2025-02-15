x
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Movie News

Thandel dominates new Releases

Published on February 15, 2025 by nymisha

Thandel dominates new Releases

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel entered into its second week and the box-office numbers are decent on Friday. After a strong first weekend, the film witnessed a drop of the numbers on weekdays. Despite new releases, Thandel did well across the Telugu states on its second Friday. Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahmanandam starrer Brahma Anandam released yesterday. Both the films received poor response and so are the opening numbers. Vishwak Sen is badly trolled for the content in Laila and the film showed a decline in the footfalls yesterday.

Brahma Anandam too opened to a poor response even after the team promoted the film well. Brahma Anandam is also expected to end up as a flop. Thandel will have a strong weekend all over and it is expected to dominate the Telugu box-office. Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it featured Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures produced the film.

Rahul sends a warning to Telangana Congress with Meenakshi Natarajan's appointment
