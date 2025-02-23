x
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding

Almost all the top Tollywood celebrities have rushed to Abu Dhabi for a grand wedding. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, NTR and others have flown down to Abu Dhabi recently. Ram Charan, Sukumar, Namratha, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Mythri Ravi Shankar and others too are present. This is for the grand wedding of A Mahesh Reddy’s son Sai Nitish Reddy. Mahesh Reddy produced films like Om Namo Venkatesaya and Shirdi Sai in the past and he is a close friend of Nagarjuna. Mahesh Reddy is into Real Estate business from the past few years and he is one of the wealthiest ones in Hyderabad.

Sai Nitish Reddy and Keerthi are getting married today in a fat wedding in Abu Dhabi in the presence of various film celebrities. Several politicians and businessmen from the Telugu states are present for the grand bash. Ram Charan and Sukumar are in Dubai for the script discussions of their upcoming film and they joined the wedding. Some of them will be present for the India and Pakistan cricket match that will take place today in Dubai International Stadium.

