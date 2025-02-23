Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding

Almost all the top Tollywood celebrities have rushed to Abu Dhabi for a grand wedding. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, NTR and others have flown down to Abu Dhabi recently. Ram Charan, Sukumar, Namratha, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Mythri Ravi Shankar and others too are present. This is for the grand wedding of A Mahesh Reddy’s son Sai Nitish Reddy. Mahesh Reddy produced films like Om Namo Venkatesaya and Shirdi Sai in the past and he is a close friend of Nagarjuna. Mahesh Reddy is into Real Estate business from the past few years and he is one of the wealthiest ones in Hyderabad.

Sai Nitish Reddy and Keerthi are getting married today in a fat wedding in Abu Dhabi in the presence of various film celebrities. Several politicians and businessmen from the Telugu states are present for the grand bash. Ram Charan and Sukumar are in Dubai for the script discussions of their upcoming film and they joined the wedding. Some of them will be present for the India and Pakistan cricket match that will take place today in Dubai International Stadium.