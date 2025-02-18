Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman Election Postponed

The election for the Vice-Chairman of Tuni Municipality in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district has been postponed once again. This marks the fourth delay in the process, with officials citing a lack of quorum as the primary reason. Out of the 29 members required for the election, only 10 were present, leading to the postponement. Authorities have stated that they will bring the matter to the attention of the Election Commission for further action.

The situation outside the municipal office turned tense as YSRCP and TDP councilors clashed. TDP members reportedly blocked YSRCP councilors from entering the premises, leading to a standoff. Police were deployed in large numbers to control the situation. YSRCP councilors were allegedly confined to the Municipal Chairperson’s residence, sparking further controversy. TDP leaders accused YSRCP of preventing their councilors from participating in the election, while YSRCP leaders claimed they were being unfairly targeted.

In response to the escalating tensions, Kakinada Collector Shanmohan issued orders under Section 163(2), imposing restrictions on gatherings and meetings within the Tuni Municipality limits. The order prohibits assemblies of more than five people and bans the carrying of sticks, stones, or weapons. Police have heightened security measures to prevent further clashes.

The election for the Vice-Chairman post has been a contentious issue, with both YSRCP and TDP vying for control. Earlier, 10 YSRCP councilors had pledged support to the TDP, but their absence during the election has raised suspicions of foul play. YSRCP leader Dadi Setti Raja accused the TDP of pressuring councilors and filed complaints against 10 individuals, including TDP members, for allegedly confining YSRCP councilors.