x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman Election Postponed

Published on February 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Bombay High Court agrees to hear Plea
image
Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in Allu Arjun’s Next?
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Custody and Bail Petitions Under Court Scrutiny
image
Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman Election Postponed
image
Supreme Court grants Relief for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman Election Postponed

The election for the Vice-Chairman of Tuni Municipality in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district has been postponed once again. This marks the fourth delay in the process, with officials citing a lack of quorum as the primary reason. Out of the 29 members required for the election, only 10 were present, leading to the postponement. Authorities have stated that they will bring the matter to the attention of the Election Commission for further action.

The situation outside the municipal office turned tense as YSRCP and TDP councilors clashed. TDP members reportedly blocked YSRCP councilors from entering the premises, leading to a standoff. Police were deployed in large numbers to control the situation. YSRCP councilors were allegedly confined to the Municipal Chairperson’s residence, sparking further controversy. TDP leaders accused YSRCP of preventing their councilors from participating in the election, while YSRCP leaders claimed they were being unfairly targeted.

In response to the escalating tensions, Kakinada Collector Shanmohan issued orders under Section 163(2), imposing restrictions on gatherings and meetings within the Tuni Municipality limits. The order prohibits assemblies of more than five people and bans the carrying of sticks, stones, or weapons. Police have heightened security measures to prevent further clashes.

The election for the Vice-Chairman post has been a contentious issue, with both YSRCP and TDP vying for control. Earlier, 10 YSRCP councilors had pledged support to the TDP, but their absence during the election has raised suspicions of foul play. YSRCP leader Dadi Setti Raja accused the TDP of pressuring councilors and filed complaints against 10 individuals, including TDP members, for allegedly confining YSRCP councilors.

Next Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Custody and Bail Petitions Under Court Scrutiny Previous Supreme Court grants Relief for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia
else

TRENDING

image
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Bombay High Court agrees to hear Plea
image
Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in Allu Arjun’s Next?
image
Supreme Court grants Relief for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Latest

image
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Bombay High Court agrees to hear Plea
image
Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in Allu Arjun’s Next?
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Custody and Bail Petitions Under Court Scrutiny
image
Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman Election Postponed
image
Supreme Court grants Relief for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Most Read

image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Custody and Bail Petitions Under Court Scrutiny
image
Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman Election Postponed
image
Contaminated Food and Water Primary Causes of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Related Articles

Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet