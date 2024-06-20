TV9 Rajnikanth Responds to Defamatory Campaigns and Warns Legal Action

Recently, TV9 Rajnikanth took to social media to address a series of defamatory campaigns targeting him. In a strongly worded statement, he condemned the baseless and malicious attacks on his character, vowing that those responsible would face legal action. This reaction came in response to widely circulated WhatsApp posts containing allegations against him. The truth behind these posts remains unclear, and the sources of these accusations are unknown.

Allegations Against Rajnikanth as per the Viral Social Media Post:

Below are the allegations circulating on social media:

Income Tax Notices: Rajnikanth allegedly received Income Tax notices for evading taxes despite being one of the richest journalists in the country.

Special Flight: It is claimed that Rajnikanth booked a special flight (allegedly belonging to a relative of a YSRCP leader) to visit his daughter in Delhi, with the expenses raising suspicion among tax authorities.

Expensive Real Estate: Allegations include Rajnikanth purchasing a luxury flat in the Financial District for ₹11 crores, a villa in Mokila for ₹8 crores, and a triple-bedroom flat in Miyapur, all under Income Tax investigation.

Premier Infra Company: Rajnikanth allegedly co-owns a premier real estate company in Bengaluru with a person named Kishore from Nellore. This company has several ventures in the Bengaluru outskirts, managed under benami names to avoid detection.

Land in Amaravati: It is suggested that Rajnikanth’s land purchases in Amaravati saw significant appreciation after Chandra Babu Naidu became the Chief Minister again. He recently applied for plots from the CRDA related to previously purchased 18 acres in Krishnayapalem.

Pub Ownership: Claims include owning stakes in a pub on Hyderabad’s Road Number 36 and starting another pub in Vizag with an AP minister before the YSRCP government stepped down.

Cash Transactions: Allegations that Rajnikanth invested large sums of money received in cash from the YSRCP into real estate ventures.

Digital Media Scandal: Rajnikanth is accused of collaborating with Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the YSRCP digital media in-charge, in a significant scam involving digital platforms favoring the YSRCP.

Political Interviews: Rajnikanth reportedly charged hefty amounts for political interviews during elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, collecting crores from leaders in both states. This money, allegedly diverted from channel marketing revenue, was handled through a Benami.

Rajnikanth’s Legal Stance:

In light of these serious allegations, Rajnikanth has categorically denied all charges and emphasized the defamatory nature of the campaigns against him. He has promised legal repercussions for those spreading these rumors and misinformation. This strong stance underscores his commitment to addressing the issues through legal channels and maintaining professional integrity.

While the allegations are severe, Rajnikanth’s proactive legal approach and public condemnation of the false campaigns reflect his determination to clear his name and seek justice against defamation. However, we need to wait and see how the situation will unfold.