Venkatesh’s Big No for his Superhit Director

Victory Venkatesh has been holding talks with mass director VV Vinayak for a project for the past few months. After Venkatesh had given his formal nod for the plot, Vinayak and his team worked on the script. The final narration took place recently and Venkatesh has decided to skip this film. He was not convinced with the final narration and he had a straight no for the film. Nallamalapu Bujji was on board to produce this film. Vinayak is now on a hunt for other options and he along with his team has spent over 8 months on the script.

Venkatesh has recently completed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. He is shooting for Trivikram’s family entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47 and the makers have announced that the film will have a summer 2026 release. On the other side, Venkatesh has to kick-start the shoot of Drishyam 3 and the shoot of the Malayalam version has been completed. Venkatesh has allocated dates for the film from March. He has a couple of other scripts in discussion and they will be announced in 2026.