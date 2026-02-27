x
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Home > Movie News

Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion

Published on February 27, 2026 by nymisha

Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion

An announcement of Victory Venkatesh’s next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi came out yesterday. Nandamuri Kalyanram will be the other lead actor in this hilarious entertainer. The biggest surprise is that the producer’s name wasn’t announced and this never happened before in Telugu cinema. The announcement surprised many but the big debate is about who will produce this prestigious project. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce the film while Suresh Productions will present this untitled entertainer.

Why is the announcement not made from the producer? There is pressure on Anil Ravipudi from other producers who are keen to work with him but the successful director is committed to work with Sahu Garapati again. There are a lot of factors for not announcing the producer’s name officially. To keep an end to the speculations about the cast, Anil Ravipudi has decided to announce the details of the lead actors. The announcement about the production house will be made at the right time as per the update.

The shoot of this film will start from June and the scriptwork is under process. The heroines will be finalized soon and this untitled entertainer will be released during Sankranthi 2027. Bheems will score the music and background score. Venkatesh has dropped Drishyam 3 for Anil Ravipudi’s project.

