Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion

An announcement of Victory Venkatesh’s next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi came out yesterday. Nandamuri Kalyanram will be the other lead actor in this hilarious entertainer. The biggest surprise is that the producer’s name wasn’t announced and this never happened before in Telugu cinema. The announcement surprised many but the big debate is about who will produce this prestigious project. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce the film while Suresh Productions will present this untitled entertainer.

Why is the announcement not made from the producer? There is pressure on Anil Ravipudi from other producers who are keen to work with him but the successful director is committed to work with Sahu Garapati again. There are a lot of factors for not announcing the producer’s name officially. To keep an end to the speculations about the cast, Anil Ravipudi has decided to announce the details of the lead actors. The announcement about the production house will be made at the right time as per the update.

The shoot of this film will start from June and the scriptwork is under process. The heroines will be finalized soon and this untitled entertainer will be released during Sankranthi 2027. Bheems will score the music and background score. Venkatesh has dropped Drishyam 3 for Anil Ravipudi’s project.