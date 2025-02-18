x
Vijay Deverakonda in talks for a Bollywood Film?

Published on February 18, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda in talks for a Bollywood Film?

Vijay Deverakonda attempted Liger and the film was his biggest pan-Indian attempt. The entire Bollywood too was eager about the film but the film’s failure has closed all the doors from Hindi. Veteran filmmaker Karan Johar is keen to make a film with Vijay Deverakonda and the discussions are going on from the past few days. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda will soon team up with Kill fame Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. A couple of meetings have taken place recently and they are positive.

Kill is a sensational hit and the film is remade in Hollywood. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is committed to Karan Johar for his next film and the scriptwork is currently happening. There are speculations that Nikhil Nagesh Bhat will direct Ram Charan but the director called the rumors fake. He is now in touch with Vijay Deverakonda and more details are awaited.

Megastar's Big Remuneration: A Stress for Producers Breaking: Manchu Manoj Arrested
