Breaking: Manchu Manoj Arrested

Everyone is aware of the differences in the Manchu family. Manchu Manoj has been quite aggressive and he is currently touring in and around Tirupati. Mohan Babu is trying hard to restrict him from entering into the premises of MB University and he even complained to the Tirupati cops several times. Manchu Manoj was taken into custody and he was taken to Bhakarapet police station last night. Manchu Manoj was taken into custody from Lake View Resorts when the cops conducted raids. He was released at midnight after a huge drama and argument.

It is heard that Mohan Babu has been mounting pressure on the cops and they have taken Manchu Manoj into custody. Manchu Manoj announced that he would fight against the injustice and irregularities done in MB University. He also met Nara Lokesh a couple of days ago after which Mohan Babu got alerted. Speculations say that he is using his influence to restrict Manchu Manoj and send him away from Tirupati. But Manchu Manoj is strict on his stand and the drama continues.