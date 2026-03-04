x
VIROSH Reception: Megastar Attends

Published on March 4, 2026 by nymisha

VIROSH Reception: Megastar Attends

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in a grand wedding in Udaipur on February 26th. A grand wedding reception is hosted by the couple for Tollywood celebrities. Megastar Chiranjeevi who skipped the pre-wedding bash of Allu Sirish on March 2nd in Allu Studios attended the wedding reception of VIROSH. Chiranjeevi dressed in a blue suit attended the event in style and blessed the couple.

All the top celebrities of Telugu cinema are present for the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. Victory Venkatesh too was not seen for the pre-wedding bash of Allu Sirish and he was present for the reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay today announced that he would go underground for the next few days before getting back to work. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are busy with several films and they are packed with hectic schedules.

