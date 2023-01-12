Waltair veerayya Review

Waltair veerayya Review

4:15 AM Movie ends as Chiranjeevi fulfils Ravi Teja’s dreams.

4:00 AM Wierd gun climax(??) fight while Veerayya nabs Prakash Raj and brings him to India.

3:45 AM Flashback shows why Prakash raj and Chiranjeevi, who were once partners got separated. Ravi Teja role comes to an end.

3:30 AM Unfortunate incident happen from ice factory that Veerayya manages.

3:20 AM Sibling rivalry between Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi.

3:00 AM Second half opens with Ravi Teja. Poonakalu loading don’t stop dancing song came out very well. Treat to watch Chiru and Ravi Teja.

First half:

Valtair Veerayya has a pretty routine first half. Protagonist going overseas to find gangster – you might have seen in myriad movies.

Chiranjeevi looks great and few of his histrionics remind of yesterday years. Interval episode ends on a high. Other than that, nothing much in first half. Multiple sidekicks fail up make any impact.

Waiting for Poonakaalu to Load.

2:15 AM – Chiranjeevi and Shruthi hassan are on a common cause in Malaysia. So far nothing exciting in the movie except for few Chiranjeevi histrionics here and there.

2:05 AM – Chiranjeevi enacts social media popular – Moodu Utsaham rendu poyaayi. Comes out well.

Don’t understand the fascination of our telugu directors with decapitation. Multiple scenes in Veera Simha Reddy yesterday and today.

1:50 AM Movie moves to Malaysia for an assignment. Veerayya meets Shruthi there.

1:40AM Boss party song. Grand set as shown and full mass steps from Megastar.

1:35AM Much publicized intro fight had few elevation dialogues for fans, but shabby graphics work.

1:30AM First action episode is on. Indian navy officer comes to Waltair to help rescue indian soldiers

Keep refreshing this page for TELUGU360 Live updates followed by review from USA Premier show

Waltair Veerayya is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action comedy film directed by K. S. Ravindra and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The story between a fisherman and his friend, egoistic ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Veerayya from smuggling goods.

Release Date:13 January 2023 (India)

Director: K. S. Ravindra

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Arthur A. Wilson

Language: Telugu

ProducerS: Mythri Movie Makers

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.