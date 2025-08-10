x
War 2 advance sales kick off with high hopes

Published on August 10, 2025 by snehith

War 2 advance sales kick off with high hopes

The buzz on NTR and Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 has been underwhelming so far due to the weak promotional content – a strategy which is said to in line with Yash Raj Films which never go for aggressive campaigns and sticks to delivering content that matches the hype which ultimately translates into box office numbers after release. While the moderate advance sales in Overseas market are a reason of concern for the team and the franchise fans, trade circles are waiting for the trend of domestic bookings to assess the opening day range.

Meanwhile, the makers of War 2 announced the opening of bookings this Sunday morning with an adrenaline pumping teaser which gives a sneak peek into the much anticipated intense face-off between NTR and Hrithik Roshan amid pulse pounding background score and action-packed setting. The brief teaser which lasted just over half a minute packs a solid punch with both NTR and Hrithik featuring in a high-stakes confrontation after a small audio conversation regarding the imminent battle which will see only one winner.

This final teaser sets the tone for the film’s release. The advance sales all over the country are expected to pick up now with just four days to go for huge release. War 2 faces a stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie which is already on rampage with its pre sales in many territories.

In North India, War 2 will have upper hand due to wide release in majority of screens. The craze for YRF spy universe and the presence of two biggest superstars will give an edge for War 2 over Coolie in Bollywood. In Telugu states, NTR’s stardom will need to ensure a strong opening. But, Tamil Nadu and other Southern states, Coolie is likely to dominate this Independence Day.

