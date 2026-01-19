x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Why is Trivikram tight-lipped about his Dream Project?

Published on January 19, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe
image
Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh
image
Why is Trivikram tight-lipped about his Dream Project?
image
Pushpa 2 : The Rule opens on a Disastrous note in Japan
image
Spirit: Sandeep Reddy’s Boldness and Wildness

Why is Trivikram tight-lipped about his Dream Project?

Trivikram

Top director Trivikram has spent over a year on his dream project which is a mythological drama. Allu Arjun was the first consideration for the lead role. After Allu Arjun signed Atlee’s film, Trivikram initiated talks with NTR and the project got announced. Soon, there were leaks through Bollywood media saying that Allu Arjun has replaced NTR and the shoot commences soon. Then came Allu Arjun with the announcement of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film.

Soon, social media started speculating that NTR is back to the project. Fresh speculations say that Ram Charan is also an option for the lead role and Trivikram will finalize the actor soon. The top director has to complete Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam and take up this mythological drama. There are ongoing fan wars on social media about Trivikram’s dream project but he is tightlipped. Rumors also said that the announcement will be made during Sankranthi but it did not happen. We have to wait for some more time for the update.

Next Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh Previous Pushpa 2 : The Rule opens on a Disastrous note in Japan
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Trivikram tight-lipped about his Dream Project?
image
Pushpa 2 : The Rule opens on a Disastrous note in Japan
image
Spirit: Sandeep Reddy’s Boldness and Wildness

Latest

image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe
image
Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh
image
Why is Trivikram tight-lipped about his Dream Project?
image
Pushpa 2 : The Rule opens on a Disastrous note in Japan
image
Spirit: Sandeep Reddy’s Boldness and Wildness

Most Read

image
SIT Summons Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Probe
image
Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh
image
Chandrababu Naidu Sets Ugadi Deadline to Roll Out Key Welfare Promises in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event