Why is Trivikram tight-lipped about his Dream Project?

Top director Trivikram has spent over a year on his dream project which is a mythological drama. Allu Arjun was the first consideration for the lead role. After Allu Arjun signed Atlee’s film, Trivikram initiated talks with NTR and the project got announced. Soon, there were leaks through Bollywood media saying that Allu Arjun has replaced NTR and the shoot commences soon. Then came Allu Arjun with the announcement of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film.

Soon, social media started speculating that NTR is back to the project. Fresh speculations say that Ram Charan is also an option for the lead role and Trivikram will finalize the actor soon. The top director has to complete Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam and take up this mythological drama. There are ongoing fan wars on social media about Trivikram’s dream project but he is tightlipped. Rumors also said that the announcement will be made during Sankranthi but it did not happen. We have to wait for some more time for the update.