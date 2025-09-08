x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will Anushka Realize her Mistake?

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Is YS Rajareddy the Future of Andhra Pradesh Politics?
image
Nani to Up his ‘Number Game’
image
Will Anushka Realize her Mistake?
image
Video: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Interview
image
Sankranthi 2026: A Battle Between Six Films

Will Anushka Realize her Mistake?

Picking up a film is the choice of an actor or an actress and the result is not in their hands. But promoting the film and taking the content to the audience is the need of hour these days as the audience have turned quite selective. They are not much bothered about the stars featured in any film. Anushka is a Superstar undoubtedly and she can draw the audience to theatres. The actress was not much bothered about the promotions of her recent outing Ghaati. The film released on Friday and the footfalls, opening day numbers are extremely poor.

The opening day numbers of Anushka’s previous numbers are higher than the first weekend numbers of Ghaati which makes it clear that the audience have not shown interest to watch the film. The poor promotions and Anushka’s absence have made the major difference. Leaving the result, if Anushka would have promoted the film aggressively, Ghaati would have opened on a strong note and the momentum would have continued till the first weekend. The actress has to realize her mistake that is done for Ghaati.

The film’s director Krish is struggling to deliver a decent film and Ghaati is one more disappointment from the sensible director. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments bankrolled the film jointly.

Next Nani to Up his ‘Number Game’ Previous Video: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Nani to Up his ‘Number Game’
image
Will Anushka Realize her Mistake?
image
Sankranthi 2026: A Battle Between Six Films

Latest

image
Is YS Rajareddy the Future of Andhra Pradesh Politics?
image
Nani to Up his ‘Number Game’
image
Will Anushka Realize her Mistake?
image
Video: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Interview
image
Sankranthi 2026: A Battle Between Six Films

Most Read

image
Is YS Rajareddy the Future of Andhra Pradesh Politics?
image
Pulivendula By-Election Threat: Is Jagan Dodging Democracy?
image
AP Liquor Scam Scandal Deepens: Bail Granted but Release Blocked

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025