Will Anushka Realize her Mistake?

Picking up a film is the choice of an actor or an actress and the result is not in their hands. But promoting the film and taking the content to the audience is the need of hour these days as the audience have turned quite selective. They are not much bothered about the stars featured in any film. Anushka is a Superstar undoubtedly and she can draw the audience to theatres. The actress was not much bothered about the promotions of her recent outing Ghaati. The film released on Friday and the footfalls, opening day numbers are extremely poor.

The opening day numbers of Anushka’s previous numbers are higher than the first weekend numbers of Ghaati which makes it clear that the audience have not shown interest to watch the film. The poor promotions and Anushka’s absence have made the major difference. Leaving the result, if Anushka would have promoted the film aggressively, Ghaati would have opened on a strong note and the momentum would have continued till the first weekend. The actress has to realize her mistake that is done for Ghaati.

The film’s director Krish is struggling to deliver a decent film and Ghaati is one more disappointment from the sensible director. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments bankrolled the film jointly.