Will Never Forget The Experience Of Kalki: Big B

Pan-India Rebel Star Prabhas, Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Mythological Wonder, Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a grand release on June 27th. The Grand Pre-release event of the film hosted by Rana Daggubati happened in Mumbai with the attendance of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin, Aswini Dutt, and others.

Amitabh Bachchan fell on the feet of Ashwini Dutt indicating how touched he is with the effort of Vyjayanthi Movies Banner for Kalki 2898AD.

Speaking at the event, Prabhas said, “Its an honour to work with the greatest legends like Big B Sir and Kamal Sir. It’s bigger than a dream. Amitabh is the first actor to reach the entire country. My used to ask my mother to dress me like Kamal Sir’s Sagara Sangamam attire in my childhood. I used to wraps a cloth around the stomach and acts like him by seeing Indrudu Chandrudu. It is unbelievable to act with such legends. Deepika is a star who has reached the international level and working with her is a beautiful experience. Thank you to everyone”.

Universal Hero Kamal Hassan spoke very high about Nag Ashwin’s direction. “Nag Ashwin is a simple man like my Guru, K Balachander. My character will be a surprise. I will be seen as a bad man and its going to be very different. It will be a different experience for sure,” he appreciated

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan called Kalki 2898 AD a new World altogether. “Working in a truly wonderful experience. Nagi created a new world and the experience is like never before. Congratulations to Nag Ashwin and all the team for imagining of such a film. I was very surprised when Nagi told me this story. The visuals are going to be unbelievable in this futuristic project. He presented his vision wonderfully on screen. I will never forget the Kalki experience,” he commended.

Actress Deepika Padukone called Nag Ashwin a genius. “Kalki is a wonderful experience. It is a complete new world magically created by director Nagi. It was a wonderful experience as an actor and as a professional. Nagi is a genius with very clear vision. The film has been shot wonderfully,” the actress added.

Producer Aswini Dutt expressed his satisfaction about doing the event with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika and wished the film to be a great success’.