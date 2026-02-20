x
Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu

Published on February 20, 2026 by Sanyogita

Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu

The Supreme Court has passed significant directions in the high profile murder case of Subrahmanyam, the former driver of MLC Anantha Babu. Expressing serious dissatisfaction over the manner in which the investigation was conducted, the apex court ordered the Andhra Pradesh High Court to directly monitor the probe. The court suggested appointing a senior judicial officer to oversee the investigation to ensure that political influence does not dilute the process.
Anantha Babu, who is currently out on bail, received a stern warning from the bench. The Supreme Court made it clear that any attempt to intimidate witnesses or interfere with the investigation would result in immediate cancellation of bail. The bench also took note of arguments presented by the victim’s counsel, who alleged that the earlier investigation was deliberately delayed and compromised.

The court sharply questioned the role of senior police officials and stated that law enforcement authorities cannot act in a manner that appears to shield the accused. It directed that strict action must be taken not only against the main accused but also against anyone involved in tampering with evidence. The court further warned that if the investigation fails to progress fairly and efficiently, the case could be handed over to the CBI.

With the Special Investigation Team already in place, the Supreme Court’s supervision is expected to accelerate the probe and bring greater transparency.

