x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Relief for UV Creations

Published on March 11, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
A Relief for UV Creations
image
Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
image
Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu
image
Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy
image
Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers

A Relief for UV Creations

UV Creations owned by Vamshi and Pramod are close to Prabhas. They made their debut as producers with Mirchi and went on to produce films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. With the pan-Indian actor busy with several commitments, UV Creations kept busy with other films. But most of their recent films ended up as debacles and UV Creations was in a financial stress for a long time. After a long gap, they released Couple Friendly featuring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi. The film ended up as a decent hit and UV Creations made decent profits after years.

They invested big money on Biker featuring Sharwanand in the lead role. The makers have sold the non-theatrical deals for Rs 43 crores and they are expected to recover Rs 25 crores more from the theatrical rights. Biker will leave them in table profits even before the release and this is a huge relief for UV Creations. At the same time, UV Creations is also closing the non-theatrical deal of Vishwambara featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film was delayed by more than a year because of the delay in the VFX work. The makers are in plans to release the film in July. After years of stress, it is a huge relief for UV Creations currently.

Previous Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
else

TRENDING

image
A Relief for UV Creations
image
Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu
image
Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy

Latest

image
A Relief for UV Creations
image
Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
image
Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu
image
Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy
image
Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers

Most Read

image
Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
image
Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot