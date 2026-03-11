A Relief for UV Creations

UV Creations owned by Vamshi and Pramod are close to Prabhas. They made their debut as producers with Mirchi and went on to produce films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. With the pan-Indian actor busy with several commitments, UV Creations kept busy with other films. But most of their recent films ended up as debacles and UV Creations was in a financial stress for a long time. After a long gap, they released Couple Friendly featuring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi. The film ended up as a decent hit and UV Creations made decent profits after years.

They invested big money on Biker featuring Sharwanand in the lead role. The makers have sold the non-theatrical deals for Rs 43 crores and they are expected to recover Rs 25 crores more from the theatrical rights. Biker will leave them in table profits even before the release and this is a huge relief for UV Creations. At the same time, UV Creations is also closing the non-theatrical deal of Vishwambara featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film was delayed by more than a year because of the delay in the VFX work. The makers are in plans to release the film in July. After years of stress, it is a huge relief for UV Creations currently.