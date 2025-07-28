Big Jump for Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara

It has been a decent weekend for several films at the Indian box-office. Kannada film Mahavatar Narsimha backed by Hombale Films had a small release but the word of mouth made the film a winner. The number of screens are doubled all over and the numbers have seen a huge rise. As per the trade analysts, Mahavatar Narsimha has seen a 400 percent jump in the footfalls and the box-office numbers from Friday to Sunday and this is a huge achievement. The multiplexes in North India have increased the number of shows. Hombale Films are appreciated for backing a film and bringing it with great quality.

Saiyaara which had a fantabulous first week continued to draw the audience to theatres. The film is having a dream run in North India. The film has seen a huge growth from the Friday evening shows and the film made big numbers on Saturday and Sunday. Saiyaara turned out to be the first choice for movie lovers in North India. The film has also done well in the metro cities across the country. Youth watched the film. Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha are on the top at the Indian box-office.