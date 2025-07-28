x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Big Jump for Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara

Published on July 28, 2025 by nymisha

Big Jump for Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara
Big Jump for Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara

It has been a decent weekend for several films at the Indian box-office. Kannada film Mahavatar Narsimha backed by Hombale Films had a small release but the word of mouth made the film a winner. The number of screens are doubled all over and the numbers have seen a huge rise. As per the trade analysts, Mahavatar Narsimha has seen a 400 percent jump in the footfalls and the box-office numbers from Friday to Sunday and this is a huge achievement. The multiplexes in North India have increased the number of shows. Hombale Films are appreciated for backing a film and bringing it with great quality.

Saiyaara which had a fantabulous first week continued to draw the audience to theatres. The film is having a dream run in North India. The film has seen a huge growth from the Friday evening shows and the film made big numbers on Saturday and Sunday. Saiyaara turned out to be the first choice for movie lovers in North India. The film has also done well in the metro cities across the country. Youth watched the film. Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha are on the top at the Indian box-office.

