Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Pranks, Laughter, and Clashes

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 offered the perfect mix of entertainment, bonding, and brewing tension. From hilarious pranks to fiery kitchen clashes, both old and new housemates kept the house buzzing with drama and laughter throughout the day.

Madhuri and Sanjana’s Planned Prank

To test the reactions of their co-contestants, Madhuri and Sanjana came up with a mischievous plan. They decided to stage a fake fight to see who in the house would enjoy the drama and who would show empathy. Madhuri accused Sanjana of stealing her stickers, and the argument quickly escalated, creating visible tension. Just when things seemed heated, Sanjana burst into laughter, revealing it was all a prank. The housemates were left in shock and laughter at their clever act.

Fitness , Dance and Fun Moments

In lighter moments, Ramya helped Immanuel with push-ups while cheering him on. Madhuri later turned the living area into a dance floor, teaching classical dance to Sanjana, Ayesha, Immanuel, Sai, and Nikhil. Adding to the fun, Pavan and Ayesha danced together while Immanuel’s hilarious commentary — especially his mockery of Ritu’s serious reaction — had everyone laughing uncontrollably.

Immanuel’s Comic Timing and Telugu Class

Immanuel continued to steal the spotlight with his unmatched humor. His imitation of corporate college advertisements using nominated contestants was a hit among housemates. Later, when Ritu and Suman were chatting privately, his lip-sync and mock dialogue from afar had the house in splits.

He also led a “Telugu class” for Gaurav, turning learning into laughter. The way he taught Telugu poems was so funny that even Gaurav couldn’t stop laughing while trying to repeat the lines.

Ramya’s Luxury Food Power and Ayesha–Bharani Chat

Ramya won a special power to order luxury food and could share it with only one person. She chose Suman and ordered a lavish spread for the next day. Meanwhile, Ayesha had a heart-to-heart with Bharani, asking why he wasn’t mingling much. Bharani replied that he needed some time but admitted he had a good vibe about her.

Divya vs Madhuri: The Curry Clash

Divya confronted Madhuri for eating curry without informing her as she was the food monitor. She argued it disrupted the portions for everyone and Madhuri asked captain Kalyan to replace Divya. Later, Divya, Thanuja, and Bharani discussed how Madhuri was targeting them, though tensions still lingered between Divya and Thanuja over past nominations.

Late-Night Plotting and Kitchen Drama

Pavan, Ritu, and Kalyan were seen discussing captaincy strategies late at night, disturbing other housemates’ sleep. The next day, Ritu and Ayesha argued over washing a dish, with both raising their voices. Kalyan supported Ritu, while Madhuri sided with Ayesha. Sanjana later clarified the dish belonged to Ayesha and washed it herself, but the house remained divided over the issue.

From playful pranks and dance sessions to food fights and late-night plotting, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house showcased every emotion possible. The blend of humor, bonding, and rising friction ensured yet another episode packed with drama and entertainment — just the kind of chaos fans love to watch.