Chiranjeevi exudes Classy Style like never before in MSG

Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing a fun and vibrant role in a thorough entertainer like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu after a long time. He has been starring in action entertainers in recent times and now, he has decided to join hands with Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi for this family entertainer.

Promising vintage Chiru style, swag and charisma, Anil created a fresh character for the legend to satisfy everyone. The images featuring him in his most youthful avatar in recent times have been released by the makers and they are going viral upon release. Audiences are mesmerised by this transformation from Chiru.

Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film and already songs like “Meesaala Pilla” and “Sasirekha,” have become chartbusters. Now, they are planning to release the third track in the last week of December, taking the excitement to step higher. Already the anticipation for the film is at its peak and its going to increase further.

With its perfect blend of style, music, and star power, the film is positioned as a major box-office contender. Nayanthara is playing the leading lady role and Victory Venkatesh is playing an extended cameo. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 12, as a major Sankranti treat.