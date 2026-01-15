x
Chiru’s MSG In High Demand: Distributors Add More Screens

Published on January 15, 2026 by nymisha

Chiru’s MSG In High Demand: Distributors Add More Screens

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has stormed into the festive season. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film opened to towering hype and is now racing far ahead of it- smashing records across regions with remarkable ease.

In the last 24 hours alone, MSG posted a stunning 440.9K ticket sales on BookMyShow, surpassing day two and almost matching day one, even grabbing the World No.1 spot in global bookings for the day.

With the Sankranthi holiday boosting footfalls, day four is set to explode, and theatres are rolling out extra shows- early mornings to midnight, to meet the huge demand.

With families throning theatres and shows running houseful across centres, distributors are allocating more shows and theatres to MSG. The movie is on course to become the biggest blockbuster for Chiranjeevi.

Next Nikhil brings vibrant festive vibes with Swayambhu Previous Sankranti Spirit Overshadowed by Gambling Boom
