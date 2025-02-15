x
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu’s Clean-Up Drive: From Waste Management to Party Discipline!

Published on February 15, 2025 by nymisha

CM Chandrababu’s Clean-Up Drive: From Waste Management to Party Discipline!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the recent controversy involving Denduluru TDP MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar. The incident occurred on Wednesday night during a wedding event when a dispute arose between Prabhakar and former YCP MLA Abbayya Choudhary over parking issues. A video of the altercation went viral on social media, prompting CM Chandrababu to summon Prabhakar to the TDP office in Mangalagiri for an explanation.

Expressing his displeasure, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and patience, especially since the TDP is now in power. He stated that there are numerous ways to address mistakes without resorting to inappropriate behaviour. Chandrababu warned Prabhakar to change his approach and ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

In connection with the same incident, the Eluru Town Police Station has registered an atrocity case against former YCP MLA Abbayya Choudhary. The case was filed based on a complaint by Prabhakar’s driver, Sudheer, who alleged that Choudhary obstructed their vehicle and engaged in threatening behaviour. The police have invoked multiple sections of the law, including charges of obstruction and intimidation, and are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, CM Chandrababu Naidu continued his visit to the Nellore district as part of the “Swachh Andhra-Swachh Divas” initiative. He arrived at the TRR College helipad in Kandukur at 11:45 AM and later inaugurated a waste processing unit in Dubbagunta at 12:05 PM. The CM will also participate in a cleanliness drive with locals and interact with the public at the market yard, addressing their concerns directly.

This incident highlights the growing scrutiny of public representatives’ conduct, especially in the age of social media, where actions can quickly escalate into controversies. Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s stern response underscores his commitment to maintaining discipline within the party and ensuring that leaders uphold the values of the TDP.

