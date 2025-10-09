Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun

Pradeep Ranganathan who is basking under the glory of consecutive hits will next be seen in Dude. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project that marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. After generating initial interest with posters and songs, the team released the film’s theatrical trailer.

Dude revolves around a carefree, spirited protagonist who believes he’s living the dream- in love, happy, and full of life. But things take a turn when his girlfriend, breaks off their relationship. What follows is not just a tale of heartbreak, but a deep dive into the chaos, confusion, and comedy that ensues when youthful idealism meets the harsh truths of adulting.

The trailer packs a punch, with youthful fun, quirky dialogue, and right dose of emotion. Pradeep Ranganathan appears in top form, pulling off a character who’s part goofy romantic, part emotional wreck, and entirely relatable. Mamitha Baiju delivers an arresting screen presence, portraying a character who seems more than just a love interest, someone with her own arc and emotional complexity. There’s also a teasing glimpse of Neha Shetty.

Cinematographer Niketh Bommi crafts a vivid canvas, while the vibe is elevated by Sai Abhyankkar’s thumping background score, which gives the narrative a pulsing heartbeat.

The Dude trailer hits the sweet spot between fun and feels. Promises to be a whacky rom-com, the movie is set for Diwali release on October 17th.