Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun

Published on October 9, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody
image
Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
image
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut
image
VV Vinayak aims a Mass Comeback
image
Nagarjuna brings back his favourite heroine

Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun

Pradeep Ranganathan who is basking under the glory of consecutive hits will next be seen in Dude. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project that marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. After generating initial interest with posters and songs, the team released the film’s theatrical trailer.

Dude revolves around a carefree, spirited protagonist who believes he’s living the dream- in love, happy, and full of life. But things take a turn when his girlfriend, breaks off their relationship. What follows is not just a tale of heartbreak, but a deep dive into the chaos, confusion, and comedy that ensues when youthful idealism meets the harsh truths of adulting.

The trailer packs a punch, with youthful fun, quirky dialogue, and right dose of emotion. Pradeep Ranganathan appears in top form, pulling off a character who’s part goofy romantic, part emotional wreck, and entirely relatable. Mamitha Baiju delivers an arresting screen presence, portraying a character who seems more than just a love interest, someone with her own arc and emotional complexity. There’s also a teasing glimpse of Neha Shetty.

Cinematographer Niketh Bommi crafts a vivid canvas, while the vibe is elevated by Sai Abhyankkar’s thumping background score, which gives the narrative a pulsing heartbeat.

The Dude trailer hits the sweet spot between fun and feels. Promises to be a whacky rom-com, the movie is set for Diwali release on October 17th.

Next Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody Previous Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut
else

TRENDING

image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody
image
Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
image
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut

Latest

image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody
image
Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
image
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut
image
VV Vinayak aims a Mass Comeback
image
Nagarjuna brings back his favourite heroine

Most Read

image
DGP Issues Stern Warning Ahead Of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Visit To Unfinished Medical College
image
Despite Case Over Fake Voter IDs, Naveen Yadav Gets Congress Ticket
image
Alert: Telangana bans Relife and Respifresh cough syrups

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event