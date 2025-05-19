Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

There are strong rumors that Ilayathalapathy is shooting for the remake of Balakrishna’s blockbuster film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film’s original director Anil Ravipudi confirmed the news that they have been approached but he neither confirmed nor condemned the remake news. We have some exclusive information about the remake. Vijay is shooting for his last film Jana Nayagan. The film is a mix of politics, social drama and it delivers a strong message for the society. H Vinoth is the director and KVN Productions are the producers.

The team has acquired the remake rights of Bhagavanth Kesari for a price of Rs 4.5 crores. Vijay watched the film and he was in love with the ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’ episode. The emotional episode featuring Balayya and Sreeleea is one of the major highlights of Bhagavanth Kesari. Just to use the episode, the makers have acquired the remake rights of the film. Vijay asked the team to buy the remake rights to use that single episode in his film Jana Nayagan. There is no other connection between Jana Nayagan and Bhagavanth Kesari. Sahu Garapati, the producer of Bhagavanth Kesari has closed the deal and he pocketed Rs 4.5 crores. Jana Nayagan is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release and Vijay will make his full time politics after the release of the film.