Home > Politics

Heartfelt Support: Pawan Kalyan Pledges ₹50 Lakhs for NTR Memorial Trust

Published on February 15, 2025 by nymisha

Heartfelt Support: Pawan Kalyan Pledges ₹50 Lakhs for NTR Memorial Trust

In a heartfelt speech at an event organized by the NTR Memorial Trust, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his admiration for the Trust’s efforts in supporting Thalassemia patients. The event, aimed at raising awareness and funds for the cause, saw Pawan Kalyan commending the dedication of Nara Bhuvaneswari, the organizer, and praising her strength and determination in carrying forward the legacy of the Trust.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan began his speech by lauding Nandamuri Balakrishna for his exceptional acting skills and his philanthropic contributions, particularly his recent Padma Bhushan award. He emphasized the significance of the NTR Memorial Trust, which has been silently yet effectively transforming the lives of Thalassemia patients and their families. Recalling his interactions with patients and their loved ones, Pawan Kalyan expressed deep gratitude to the doctors who volunteered their services to the Trust, calling their work truly inspiring.

Pawan Kalyan also thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his unwavering support and leadership in backing the NTR Trust’s initiatives. He acknowledged the contributions of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Technology and Education, and other dignitaries present at the event, highlighting their role in ensuring the Trust’s success. Pawan Kalyan expressed his hope that the Trust would continue to grow and serve the community for years to come.

In a generous gesture, Pawan Kalyan announced a personal donation of ₹50 lakhs to the Trust for Thalassemia patients. He thanked the audience for their support and enthusiasm, concluding his speech with a special note of gratitude to music director Thaman for his contributions to the event.

