Home > Politics

Investigation into Pinnelli’s Activities

Published on July 26, 2024 by ratnasri

Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
Important updates for Group-3 candidates
New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

Investigation into Pinnelli’s Activities

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy first gained notoriety outside his constituency when he destroyed EVM and VVPAT machines at the Palvaigate polling station. As his illegal activities came to light and following the change in government, the TDP has begun cracking down on his unlawful operations across the state.

One of his recent alleged crimes involves land grabbing. The government has received complaints against the Pinnelli brothers regarding their land acquisitions in the Macharla constituency. In response, authorities have ordered an SIT investigation. The Pinnelli brothers stand accused of extensive land grabs during their time in power. Many victims, previously afraid to speak out under the YSRCP government, have come forward with complaints since the recent election results.

Read Also : Former YSR Congress MLA Pinnelli arrested

Allegations suggest that the Pinnelli brothers have seized nearly 5,000 acres around the Macherla constituency, including 2,000 acres in Macherla Mandal and 500 acres in Durgi Mandal. There are also claims that Pinnelli’s followers have taken valuable temple lands.

In light of these allegations, the vigilance department has launched an investigation. It seems the time has come for YSRCP leaders to face scrutiny for any criminal activities conducted during their regime, as the new TDP government appears determined to address all irregularities.

Next Tollywood young actors: More Films and Less Remunerations Previous AP Cabinet approves second diaphragm wall for Polavaram
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular

Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
Important updates for Group-3 candidates
New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

Important updates for Group-3 candidates
New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”

