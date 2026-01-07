x
Home > Politics

K. Kavitha’s Resignation as MLC Finally Accepted After Sharp Exit from BRS

Published on January 7, 2026 by nymisha

K. Kavitha’s Resignation as MLC Finally Accepted After Sharp Exit from BRS

The Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, G. Sukhender Reddy, has formally accepted the resignation of K. Kavitha as a Member of the Legislative Council representing the Nizamabad Local Authorities’ Constituency.

Kavitha had submitted her resignation earlier after being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in September last year. However, the resignation remained pending for several months and was not acted upon until Tuesday.

On Monday, Kavitha made a final appearance in the Council and delivered a farewell speech that drew attention across political circles. During her address, she strongly criticised the BRS leadership and its internal functioning. Soon after the speech, she formally requested the Council Chairman once again to accept her resignation.

A day later, Sukhender Reddy approved her request, bringing an official end to her tenure in the Legislative Council. The acceptance marks the closure of a prolonged episode that began with her suspension from the party and continued through months of political uncertainty.

Kavitha’s sharp exit speech and the delayed acceptance of her resignation have triggered fresh discussions within Telangana’s political landscape. Her future political course remains unclear, but the developments signal a decisive break from the party she once represented and that she will start a new political party.

The vacancy in the Nizamabad Local Authorities’ Constituency is now expected to set the stage for the next political move, as attention turns to who will fill the seat and how the shift may impact regional equations.

