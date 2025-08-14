Karan Johar offically backs Teja’s Mirai

After taking the pan-India audiences by a big surprise with Hanuman, Tollywood youngster Teja Sajja now eyes to further cement his position with the upcoming larger-than-life action drama Mirai which has cinematographer turned director Karthik Ghattamaneni at the helm.

The makers of Mirai have been in talks with renowned Bollywood producer Karan Johar since a long time for getting wide release all over North India. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad already announced that talks are underway with Karan. As per the latest reports, Dharma Productions has reportedly acquired the distribution rights of Mirai for a handsome price and decided to release all over the film all over North India.

As Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is known for handling several high profile South Indian films starting from Baahubali, Mirai is likely to get a huge boost with this deal. The film is set for release worldwide on September 5th. The stupendous teasers have already drawn the attention of moviegoers across the country and having partnered with Karan Johar, the buzz is expected to rise futher with aggressive promotions.

Sources revealed that the makers of Mirai already held a special screening to Karan Johar who was pleased with the visuals and decided to distribute the film. The mythical fantasy has elements which will strike a chord with moviegoers beyond Telugu states. So, there are strong chances for the film to do well in North belt.