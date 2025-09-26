x
Home > Politics

KTR Puts Trust in Sunitha for High-Stakes By-Poll

Published on September 26, 2025 by nymisha

KTR Puts Trust in Sunitha for High-Stakes By-Poll

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao has announced Maganti Sunitha, wife of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. The seat fell vacant after the untimely passing of Gopinath, who was not only a senior leader of the party but also a well-known and respected figure in the constituency. By giving the ticket to his wife, the party aims to honor his service and continue the family’s bond with the people of Jubilee Hills.
The decision was taken early, leaving no room for speculation. Party leaders believe that Sunitha’s candidature carries both emotional value and strong social backing. Surveys conducted by the party also showed that most voters felt the family deserved the chance to contest. With this in mind, KCR and other senior leaders made the choice without delay.

Gopinath first entered politics through the TDP, but later won two consecutive terms as MLA from the BRS. Now his wife is stepping into the electoral battle, carrying forward his political legacy. For the party, this by-election is far more than a routine contest. After losing the Cantonment seat earlier and slipping to third place there, BRS is determined to prove that it is regaining ground and public support. Losing another sitting seat like Jubilee Hills could lower the morale of the cadre and shake confidence further.

That is why this contest has been taken up with high stakes. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao has personally taken it as a matter of prestige.

