Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema

After starting his career as an Assistant Director, Nani took years to emerge as the Natural Star of Telugu cinema. He completed 17 years in Telugu cinema and he has done many memorable films from boy next door to a ruthless cop. Nani is one of the most successful actors among the youngsters of Tollywood. He also established a strong market and Nani is the only Telugu star who has been working without major breaks and delivering successful films every year. Considering the financials involved, Nani has been doing one film every year after he had three releases every year.

He is completely focused on ‘The Paradise’ which is his biggest bet. He took months to transform himself for the role. The film directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela releases next year. He has a film with Sujeeth lined up and this is an expensive actioner. The film rolls next year. He has 3-4 new projects which are in discussion stages. Nani scored his biggest hit as a producer this year with Court and he is producing films on Wall Poster Cinema introducing new talent. Congratulating Nani on completing 17 years in Telugu cinema.