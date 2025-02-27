x
Home > Movie News

Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition

Published on February 27, 2025 by nymisha

Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition

Natural Star Nani will be seen in HIT 3 and the film is announced for May 1st release. The film will take the advantage of long weekend. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Nani’s home banner Wall Poster Cinema is producing this high voltage actioner. With HIT 3 in the race, there are no Telugu releases during the holiday weekend. But the film will face stiff competition from Tamil releases. Suriya’s upcoming movie Retro will release on May 1st and an official announcement is awaited. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

Suriya’s films will open on a strong note in the Telugu states. Apart from this, Vikram’s long delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram is gearing up for May 1st release. There are speculations across the Tamil media about the film’s new release date. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram features Vikram, Ritu Varma in the lead roles. Gautham Vasudev Menon himself is the producer. Ajay Devgn’s next Hindi film Raid 2 is hitting the screens on May 1st. Nani’s HIT 3 will have a stiff competition at the box-office.

