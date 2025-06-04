x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
image
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
image
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th

New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

OG happens to be the craziest film of Pawan Kalyan and the film is high on expectations. OG is said to be a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan’s portions are left and the shoot is delayed as Pawan is occupied with AP politics. He has completed two small schedules of the film in Mumbai recently. The last schedule of the film will start tomorrow in and around Vijayawada and it would continue for ten days. With this, the entire shoot of OG will be completed.

The post-production work that is pending will be completed soon. OG is slated for September 25th release during Dasara holiday season.Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the heroine and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a don and the film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. Thaman is scoring the music and DVV Entertainments are the producers. Pawan Kalyan will also complete the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh after he is done with the shoot of OG.

Next Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move Previous One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
else

TRENDING

image
Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move

Latest

image
Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
image
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
image
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th

Most Read

image
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally
image
Andhra Pradesh to Get ₹1,130 Crore Investment
image
JSP Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Faces Opposition Within Party

Related Articles

Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025