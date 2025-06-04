New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

OG happens to be the craziest film of Pawan Kalyan and the film is high on expectations. OG is said to be a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan’s portions are left and the shoot is delayed as Pawan is occupied with AP politics. He has completed two small schedules of the film in Mumbai recently. The last schedule of the film will start tomorrow in and around Vijayawada and it would continue for ten days. With this, the entire shoot of OG will be completed.

The post-production work that is pending will be completed soon. OG is slated for September 25th release during Dasara holiday season.Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the heroine and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a don and the film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. Thaman is scoring the music and DVV Entertainments are the producers. Pawan Kalyan will also complete the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh after he is done with the shoot of OG.