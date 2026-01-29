x
Home > Movie News

OSSS is not just another remake it is a highly relatable story.

Published on January 29, 2026 by nethra

OSSS is not just another remake it is a highly relatable story.

OSSS is not just another remake it is a highly relatable story.

Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba starrer Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is releasing on 30th January, worldwide. The movie has garnered good buzz and anticipation with Jay Krish songs and lead pair chemistry, interesting content showcased in teaser and trailer.

There have been reports about the film being a Malayalam film, Jaya Jaya Jaya Hein remake and producer Srujan Yarabolu addressed these rumors. He stated that many are trying to look the film as a remake and undermine it but the movie is highly relatable and happens in every neighbourhood.

He further remarked that content has high relatability and it feels like watching a neighbourhood story rather than a film. Srujan expressed great confidence in movie becoming a blockbuster. AR Sajeev has directed the film and with a promise to deliver highly enjoyable cinematic experience, movie is carrying good reports.

