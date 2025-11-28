Pic Talk: Bhagyashri Borse Sizzles in Red

Bhagyashri Borse is signing a number of films and she pinned all her hopes on Ram’s Andhra King Taluka. The actress along with Ram is touring in the USA to promote the film. Bhagyashri Borse looked super hot and sizzled in a red outfit during the promotions. With minimal makeup, Bhagyashri Borse looked beautiful and hot in a red long skirt with a jacket. Though her performance received wide appreciation, Bhagyashri Borse’s previous films failed to end up as hits. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka is doing decent at the box-office.