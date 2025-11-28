x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Pic Talk: Bhagyashri Borse Sizzles in Red

Published on November 28, 2025 by nymisha

Pic Talk: Bhagyashri Borse Sizzles in Red

Bhagyashri Borse is signing a number of films and she pinned all her hopes on Ram’s Andhra King Taluka. The actress along with Ram is touring in the USA to promote the film. Bhagyashri Borse looked super hot and sizzled in a red outfit during the promotions. With minimal makeup, Bhagyashri Borse looked beautiful and hot in a red long skirt with a jacket. Though her performance received wide appreciation, Bhagyashri Borse’s previous films failed to end up as hits. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka is doing decent at the box-office.

