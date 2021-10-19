Poll bugle sounds again in AP, 9 of 13 districts to see elections again!!

Poll bugle is sounding in Andhra Pradesh again. After panchayat, municipality, MPTC, ZPTC and the Tirupati bypolls, there is going to be municipal polls again for 12 municipalities in the state. These municipalities could not go to polls along with the other municipalities for various reasons. But, now the state election commission is preparing to hold elections to these municipalities.

Given the kind of the bulldozing majority that the YSRCP got in the elections held post 2019, it is likely that the YSRCP will steamroll this time too. In the municipalities for which elections were already held, save Tadpatri, all over civic bodies went into the YSRCP kitty. Ditto with ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The municipalities which will now go to polls are – Buchireddypalem, Akiveedu, Jaggaiahpet, Dacepalli, Darsi, Kondapalli, Gurajala, Betamcherla, Kamalapuram, Kuppam, Rajempet and Penugonda. Besides, the Nellore Municipal Corporation too would go to polls.Also, bypolls would be held for the councillor and corporators posts that fell vacant due to deaths and resignations. Thus nine of the 13 districts would have some kind of election or the other. A notification would be issued on September 23, according to sources.

It remains to be seen if the YSRCP would be able to continue its winning streak or the Opposition TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP be able to stem the tide and register decent performances.