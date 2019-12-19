Prati Roju Pandaage Review

Final Report :

First half of the film has some fun moments , engaging interval scenes. Second half is redundant ,scenes are forced emotions and preachy climax. Couple of Rao Ramesh scenes work in 2nd half. Two songs are good on screen.

Sai Tej , Raashi Khanna performed well.

Overall , a pretty average film.We need to see how it performs at boxoffice for its partly comedy quotient.

4:45AM Sai Tej preaches NRIs and Younger Generation to take care of Older Parents. Movie Ends

4:40AM Forced sentiment scenes within family members are going on

4:15AM Sai Dharam Tej character has lesser screen time

4:10AM Story has no much depth, revolving around the same point where we start at the beginning

4:05AM More comedy scenes based on Rao Ramesh

3:55AM Rao Ramesh and all other family members settle at the Rajahmundry home.

First Half Report :

Director Maruthi has handled the first half with ease. Adequate Comedy , Family oriented theme and songs are plus points. Grand Father – Grand Son thread is Okay.

3:40 AM Interval scenes are Hilarious. Rao Ramesh – Satya Raj excelled in performance.

3:25AM ‘ Prati Roju Pandagee ‘ family song is pleasant on screen with SatyaRaj and all family members

3:00AM ‘ Oh .. Baava ‘ song , picturised on Raashi Khanna and her sisters , is good

2:55AM Raashi Khanna introduction as Tik-Tok fame ‘ Angel Arna ‘ is fun .

2:45 AM As shown in trailers.. Satya Raj is suffering from Lung Cancer and his days are numbered. Sai Tej visits him to keep him happy in his last days. A pleasant sentiment song .

2:35AM Sai Tej narrates how dear his father , grand father love him

2:30AM Movie opens as Sai Tej , Naresh meet in Airport

Telugu360 Live Updates from USA Premier show :