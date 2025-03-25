Rajendra Prasad issues an Apology for comments on David Warner

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad landed into a controversy after he made unusual comments on Australian cricketer David Warner. This happened during the trailer launch of Nithiin’s upcoming movie Robinhood. Both Rajendra Prasad and Warner will be seen in important roles in the film. Rajendra Prasad used abusive language on the stage and criticized Warner. The fans of the Australian cricketer trolled Rajendra Prasad and he was badly criticized. Rajendra Prasad today issued a public apology.

“On the stage of the Robinhood pre-release event, I used objectionable words on David Warner and I had no intention to use such words. We spent time together before attending the pre-release event of the film. I made fun of Nithiin and David Warner who are like my sons. I even asked Warner to become an actor while he asked me to get into the sport. I love David Warner and his cricket. He loves our films. I feel very sorry for my statements on stage and I will not repeat such words on stage” told Rajendra Prasad.

Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula is a full-length entertainer. Nithiin, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, David Warner and others played the lead roles. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers is hitting the screens on March 28th.