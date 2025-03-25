x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajendra Prasad issues an Apology for comments on David Warner

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
U.S. Tightens Immigration Rules: Green Card Holders Face Social Media Checks and Travel Hurdles
image
Ranya Rao’s Big Confession in Gold Smuggling case
image
One Nation, One Election: Parliamentary Panel Gets More Time
image
Amaravati is being built without any burden on people: Minister Narayana
image
Rajendra Prasad issues an Apology for comments on David Warner

Rajendra Prasad issues an Apology for comments on David Warner

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad landed into a controversy after he made unusual comments on Australian cricketer David Warner. This happened during the trailer launch of Nithiin’s upcoming movie Robinhood. Both Rajendra Prasad and Warner will be seen in important roles in the film. Rajendra Prasad used abusive language on the stage and criticized Warner. The fans of the Australian cricketer trolled Rajendra Prasad and he was badly criticized. Rajendra Prasad today issued a public apology.

“On the stage of the Robinhood pre-release event, I used objectionable words on David Warner and I had no intention to use such words. We spent time together before attending the pre-release event of the film. I made fun of Nithiin and David Warner who are like my sons. I even asked Warner to become an actor while he asked me to get into the sport. I love David Warner and his cricket. He loves our films. I feel very sorry for my statements on stage and I will not repeat such words on stage” told Rajendra Prasad.

Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula is a full-length entertainer. Nithiin, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, David Warner and others played the lead roles. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers is hitting the screens on March 28th.

Next Amaravati is being built without any burden on people: Minister Narayana Previous Interesting update on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film
else

TRENDING

image
Ranya Rao’s Big Confession in Gold Smuggling case
image
Rajendra Prasad issues an Apology for comments on David Warner
image
Interesting update on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film

Latest

image
U.S. Tightens Immigration Rules: Green Card Holders Face Social Media Checks and Travel Hurdles
image
Ranya Rao’s Big Confession in Gold Smuggling case
image
One Nation, One Election: Parliamentary Panel Gets More Time
image
Amaravati is being built without any burden on people: Minister Narayana
image
Rajendra Prasad issues an Apology for comments on David Warner

Most Read

image
One Nation, One Election: Parliamentary Panel Gets More Time
image
Amaravati is being built without any burden on people: Minister Narayana
image
AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha

Related Articles

NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress