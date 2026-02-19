Ram to take up Multiple Tasks in his Next

Energetic Star Ram is shattered with the debacle of Andhra King Taluka. The actor was super confident in the film but it failed to generate decent revenues despite receiving positive word of mouth. Ram is on a break and he has shelved his next film that was to be produced by Arka Media Works, the producers of Baahubali. Ram along with a team of writers is working on a couple of scripts for now.

He is planning to announce his next film in the first week of March. Kishore Tirumala has penned the story and various writers along with Ram are working on the final draft. The director of this project will be finalized this week after which an official announcement will be made. Ram is also in plans to produce this project without any producer. He will also take the credits as a writer. He will be the lead actor in the film. At this crucial time, Ram is taking up multiple tasks for his next film.