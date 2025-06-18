x
Sekhar Kammula about directing Leader2

Published on June 18, 2025 by swathy

Sekhar Kammula about directing Leader2

Versatile filmmaker Sekhar Kammula has taken almost three years for Kubera and the film is finally slated for Friday release. Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors and the promotional content made the audience curious about the film. During his media interaction, Sekhar Kammula revealed about his upcoming movies. When asked about the sequel of Leader, Sekhar Kammula said “The script for Leader 2 is ready but it may not match the current political scenario. The mindset of people has changed more than the politicians”.

His words made it clear that Leader 2 is not the next film of Sekhar Kammula. The filmmaker has been discussing a script with Nani from a long time. He said that the discussions are currently in initial stages and he would reveal more details at a later stage. Sekhar Kammula also said that there are no plans for the sequel of Kubera. He said that he is happy with his career till date and the ten films he made in these 25 years. Sekhar Kammula said that the audience accepted him as a filmmaker.

