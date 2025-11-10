SK, Jason, Lyca’s Sigma First Look: Ready For Action

Sundeep Kishan is presently starring in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual which marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay. The film, produced by Subaskaran under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner, is nearing completion with only a final song left to be shot.

Billed to be an action-packed adventure comedy, the movie is titled Sigma. Sundeep Kishan has undergone a complete transformation for this role, showcasing both his rugged action persona and comic timing. Sundeep Kishan activates Sigma mode and is seen sitting on a mountain of gold and cash in the first look poster. His face looks focused and tough, with a bandaged hand and a rugged appearance, hinting that he is ready for action.

The story revolves around a hidden treasure hunt, and the movie will also have adequate entertainment with Sundeep Kishan’s character going to be very unique. He is paired opposite Faria Abdullah.

Krishnan Vasant is behind the lens, with S Thaman composing the soundtrack for the film aimed for a summer 2026 release.